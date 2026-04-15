Neste OYJ (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

Neste OYJ - Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:NTOIY - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.97, but opened at $14.42. Neste OYJ shares last traded at $14.54, with a volume of 8,391 shares.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTOIY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Neste OYJ from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays raised Neste OYJ from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Neste OYJ from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut Neste OYJ from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Report on NTOIY

Neste OYJ Trading Down 2.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.27 and a 200 day moving average of $11.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.83.

Neste OYJ (OTCMKTS:NTOIY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Neste OYJ had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 0.81%.

Neste OYJ Company Profile

Neste OYJ is a Finland-based energy company with a strong focus on renewable and circular solutions. Headquartered in Espoo, the company operates one of the world’s largest renewable diesel production networks and offers a wide range of low-carbon fuels, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and renewable feedstocks derived from waste and residues. In addition to renewable products, Neste maintains traditional oil refining and marketing operations in selected markets.

The company’s Renewable Products segment processes raw materials such as used cooking oil, animal fat and industrial residues into high-performance renewable diesel and aviation fuel.

Further Reading

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