Nestle (NSRGY) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nestle (OTCMKTS:NSRGY - Get Free Report) is expected to release its resultson Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Nestle to post earnings of $2.54 per share and revenue of $53.8519 billion for the quarter.

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Nestle Trading Up 0.6%

OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $103.82 on Thursday. Nestle has a twelve month low of $86.98 and a twelve month high of $109.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on NSRGY. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating on shares of Nestle in a report on Sunday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "underweight" rating on shares of Nestle in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating on shares of Nestle in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Nestle from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Analysis on NSRGY

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nestle

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSRGY. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Nestle by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company's stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nestle by 219.6% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 7,192 shares of the company's stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares during the last quarter. Sfam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nestle in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL acquired a new stake in Nestle in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nestle by 41.7% during the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,725 shares of the company's stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nestle Company Profile

Nestlé SA is a Swiss multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland. Founded in 1866 by Henri Nestlé, the company has grown into a global consumer goods firm and its American depositary receipts trade in the United States under the OTCMKTS ticker NSRGY. Nestlé operates across a broad range of food and beverage categories and is widely recognized for its portfolio of consumer-facing brands and products.

The company's main business activities include the manufacture, marketing and distribution of products in categories such as coffee and other beverages, bottled water, dairy and infant nutrition, prepared meals and culinary products, confectionery, and pet care.

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