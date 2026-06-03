NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) CAO Lorenzo Daniel De Sells 225 Shares

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP - Get Free Report) CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 225 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.09, for a total value of $38,495.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,488.10. This represents a 17.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lorenzo Daniel De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 18th, Lorenzo Daniel De sold 275 shares of NetApp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $33,000.00.

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NetApp Trading Up 3.1%

NASDAQ:NTAP traded up $5.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.08. 3,431,741 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,695,359. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.69 and a 12-month high of $192.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.41.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.24). NetApp had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 117.23%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. NetApp has set its FY 2027 guidance at 8.700-9.000 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.050-2.150 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. NetApp's payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

NetApp News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NetApp this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 224 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 253 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NTAP shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded NetApp from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Argus upped their target price on NetApp from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NetApp from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded NetApp from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NetApp from $88.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $169.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NTAP

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc NASDAQ: NTAP is a data management and storage company that delivers hybrid cloud data services for applications and data. Founded in 1992 as Network Appliance and rebranded as NetApp in 2008, the company is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. NetApp's offering focuses on enabling organizations to store, manage, protect and move data across on-premises environments and major public clouds.

The company's product portfolio centers on the ONTAP data management software and a range of storage systems and services built around it.

Further Reading

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