NetApp (NTAP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q4 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 28th. Analysts expect NetApp to post earnings of $2.27 per share and revenue of $1.8711 billion for the quarter. NetApp has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.210-2.310 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.920-8.020 EPS. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q4 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 28, 2026 at 5:30 PM ET.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 118.11% and a net margin of 18.07%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect NetApp to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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NetApp Price Performance

NetApp stock opened at $118.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.28. NetApp has a 1 year low of $93.69 and a 1 year high of $126.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.34 and a 200-day moving average of $106.52.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. NetApp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on NTAP shares. Citigroup downgraded NetApp from a "neutral" rating to a "mixed" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NetApp from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded NetApp from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on NetApp from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $122.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NTAP

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other news, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 275 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,090 shares in the company, valued at $130,800. The trade was a 20.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O'callahan sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $117,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,112.86. This trade represents a 5.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,275 shares of company stock worth $347,650. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of NetApp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,192,354 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $1,091,499,000 after purchasing an additional 115,451 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 17.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,915,553 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $582,296,000 after purchasing an additional 718,409 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,127,533 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $442,018,000 after purchasing an additional 611,003 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 12.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,317,605 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $393,027,000 after purchasing an additional 370,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,170,157 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $339,492,000 after purchasing an additional 154,490 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc NASDAQ: NTAP is a data management and storage company that delivers hybrid cloud data services for applications and data. Founded in 1992 as Network Appliance and rebranded as NetApp in 2008, the company is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. NetApp's offering focuses on enabling organizations to store, manage, protect and move data across on-premises environments and major public clouds.

The company's product portfolio centers on the ONTAP data management software and a range of storage systems and services built around it.

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