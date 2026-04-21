Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Price Down 2.4% - Time to Sell?

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report)'s share price traded down 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $92.37 and last traded at $92.58. 61,402,313 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 49,028,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.83.

Get Netflix alerts: Sign Up

More Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Netflix from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $103.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. President Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.85.

View Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Trading Down 2.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.23. The company has a market cap of $389.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.67.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.61 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 57,260 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $5,468,330.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,046,658.50. This represents a 43.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $40,158,319.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at $376,230.60. This trade represents a 99.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 1,487,794 shares of company stock valued at $136,255,772 over the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 885.2% during the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 13,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Netflix, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Netflix wasn't on the list.

While Netflix currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here