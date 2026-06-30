NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Hits New 12-Month High - What's Next?

Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.80 and last traded at $43.7740, with a volume of 169187 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.41.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTCT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of NetScout Systems from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of NetScout Systems from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NetScout Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Research raised NetScout Systems from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $35.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.62.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $203.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. NetScout Systems has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.650-2.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NetScout Systems news, Director Alfred Grasso sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total transaction of $203,350.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,450. This trade represents a 12.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP John Downing sold 8,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $322,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 129,121 shares in the company, valued at $5,202,285.09. This trade represents a 5.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders own 3.82% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in NetScout Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,440,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,258,974 shares of the technology company's stock worth $135,391,000 after purchasing an additional 110,702 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,065,837 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $82,962,000 after buying an additional 51,835 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,519,733 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $68,184,000 after buying an additional 729,632 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in NetScout Systems by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,288,036 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $61,914,000 after buying an additional 588,022 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc is a leading provider of network performance management, service assurance and cybersecurity solutions. The company designs and delivers hardware and software platforms that capture and analyze real-time and historical packet data, enabling IT teams and service providers to monitor application performance, troubleshoot network issues and defend against distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks. NetScout's flagship offerings include the nGeniusONE service assurance platform and the InfiniStream packet broker, which together provide end-to-end visibility across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts, NetScout has built a reputation for scalable and resilient monitoring infrastructure.

Further Reading

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