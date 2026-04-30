NetScout Systems (NTCT) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q4 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect NetScout Systems to post earnings of $0.46 per share and revenue of $198.6410 million for the quarter. NetScout Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.370-2.450 EPS. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q4 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

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NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.14. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 11.13%.The company had revenue of $250.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. NetScout Systems's revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect NetScout Systems to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NetScout Systems Stock Performance

NTCT stock opened at $33.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 0.58. The business's 50-day moving average is $31.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.80. NetScout Systems has a fifty-two week low of $19.98 and a fifty-two week high of $34.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NetScout Systems news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 129,494 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,884,820. The trade was a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.82% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetScout Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,164 shares of the technology company's stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $301,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in NetScout Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NetScout Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of NetScout Systems in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of NetScout Systems from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NetScout Systems presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NetScout Systems

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc is a leading provider of network performance management, service assurance and cybersecurity solutions. The company designs and delivers hardware and software platforms that capture and analyze real-time and historical packet data, enabling IT teams and service providers to monitor application performance, troubleshoot network issues and defend against distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks. NetScout's flagship offerings include the nGeniusONE service assurance platform and the InfiniStream packet broker, which together provide end-to-end visibility across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts, NetScout has built a reputation for scalable and resilient monitoring infrastructure.

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