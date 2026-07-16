Netskope (NASDAQ:NTSK) Price Target Raised to $16.00

Netskope (NASDAQ:NTSK - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. KeyCorp's price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.75% from the company's current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Netskope in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Netskope from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Netskope in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Netskope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Netskope from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $17.21.

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Netskope Price Performance

NASDAQ NTSK opened at $13.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. Netskope has a 52 week low of $7.66 and a 52 week high of $27.99.

Netskope (NASDAQ:NTSK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $201.59 million during the quarter. Netskope's revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Netskope has set its Q2 2027 guidance at -0.070--0.060 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at -0.180--0.180 EPS. Analysts forecast that Netskope will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Netskope

In other Netskope news, Director William J.G. Griffith purchased 610,291 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.82 per share, for a total transaction of $7,213,639.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 610,291 shares in the company, valued at $7,213,639.62. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lightspeed Venture Partners Se sold 1,313,827 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total transaction of $12,074,070.13. Following the transaction, the insider owned 336,173 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,089,429.87. This trade represents a 79.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,833,380 shares of company stock valued at $21,960,909 and sold 3,529,696 shares valued at $33,002,807. Company insiders own 25.52% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netskope

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scge Management L.P. purchased a new position in Netskope in the 3rd quarter worth about $312,104,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Netskope in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,882,000. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Netskope during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,107,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netskope by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,332,708 shares of the company's stock valued at $93,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BIT Capital GmbH acquired a new position in Netskope in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,683,000.

About Netskope

We are redefining security and networking for the era of cloud and AI. The cloud and AI have completely revolutionized work. We are more dispersed, more productive, and more automated than ever before, and the rate of change is only accelerating. Not since the internet has there been such a transformative tectonic shift. But, with it has come collateral damage-traditional security and networking are now broken. We founded Netskope to address this revolution. We built Netskope One, our unified, cloud-native platform from the ground up to solve the challenge of securing and accelerating the digital interactions of enterprises in this new era.

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