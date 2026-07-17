NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average - Here's Why

NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK - Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.74 and traded as high as $4.54. NetSol Technologies shares last traded at $4.45, with a volume of 14,944 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of NetSol Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Research Report on NTWK

NetSol Technologies Stock Up 2.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $52.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 0.92. The business's 50 day moving average price is $4.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.74.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. NetSol Technologies had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $19.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.10 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTWK. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetSol Technologies by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 53,708 shares of the software maker's stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of NetSol Technologies by 33,588.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,844 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 16,794 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NetSol Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,169 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in NetSol Technologies by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 62,527 shares of the software maker's stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in NetSol Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.02% of the company's stock.

About NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies, Inc is a publicly traded enterprise software provider specializing in asset finance and leasing solutions. Headquartered in Calabasas, California, the company was founded in 1997 by Najeeb Ghauri, who continues to serve as its chief executive officer. NetSol has built a reputation for delivering end-to-end digital solutions tailored to the finance, leasing, and rental industries, enabling clients to streamline operations, improve customer engagement, and accelerate business growth.

The company's flagship offering, NFS Ascent, is a configurable, modular platform that supports the entire contract lifecycle—from origination and credit approval through servicing and end-of-term processing.

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