NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.6786.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NTST shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NETSTREIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $22.25 to $23.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a $22.00 price objective on shares of NETSTREIT in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd.

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NETSTREIT Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE NTST opened at $22.14 on Friday. NETSTREIT has a 12-month low of $17.02 and a 12-month high of $22.47. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $20.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 147.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $61.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.41 million. NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 6.35%.NETSTREIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.390 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NETSTREIT will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NETSTREIT Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. NETSTREIT's payout ratio is currently 676.92%.

Insider Activity

In other NETSTREIT news, CEO Mark Manheimer purchased 5,000 shares of NETSTREIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.19 per share, with a total value of $95,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 415,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,968,839.40. This trade represents a 1.22% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTST. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in NETSTREIT by 13.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,539 shares of the company's stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in NETSTREIT by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the company's stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in NETSTREIT by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,440 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in NETSTREIT by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 45,361 shares of the company's stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the company's stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period.

About NETSTREIT

NetSTREIT Corp. is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the acquisition and management of single‐tenant, net lease retail properties across the United States. The company targets assets leased to investment‐grade or creditworthy tenants under long‐term, triple‐net leases, which generally shift property‐level expenses—such as taxes, insurance and maintenance—to the tenant. This business model is designed to generate predictable, stable income streams and to limit landlord responsibilities.

NetSTREIT’s portfolio encompasses a diversified mix of essential retail and service properties, including quick‐service restaurants, convenience stores, banks, automotive service centers and medical clinics.

Further Reading

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