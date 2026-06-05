NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.5179.

NTST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of NETSTREIT from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of NETSTREIT in a research report on Friday, April 24th.

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NETSTREIT Stock Down 0.6%

NETSTREIT stock opened at $19.52 on Friday. NETSTREIT has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $21.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $20.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $57.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.10 million. NETSTREIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.390 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NETSTREIT will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NETSTREIT Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.0%. This is a boost from NETSTREIT's previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. NETSTREIT's dividend payout ratio is 676.92%.

Insider Transactions at NETSTREIT

In related news, Director Robin Mcbride Zeigler sold 7,192 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $149,953.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,472.40. This trade represents a 28.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of NETSTREIT

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTST. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in NETSTREIT by 343.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,730 shares of the company's stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 28,441 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 1.6% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 45,361 shares of the company's stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 10.2% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 48,757 shares of the company's stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 3.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 499,346 shares of the company's stock worth $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 17,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 8.0% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 567,532 shares of the company's stock worth $8,995,000 after purchasing an additional 42,121 shares in the last quarter.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NetSTREIT Corp. is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the acquisition and management of single‐tenant, net lease retail properties across the United States. The company targets assets leased to investment‐grade or creditworthy tenants under long‐term, triple‐net leases, which generally shift property‐level expenses—such as taxes, insurance and maintenance—to the tenant. This business model is designed to generate predictable, stable income streams and to limit landlord responsibilities.

NetSTREIT’s portfolio encompasses a diversified mix of essential retail and service properties, including quick‐service restaurants, convenience stores, banks, automotive service centers and medical clinics.

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