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NETSTREIT (NTST) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Written by MarketBeat
July 15, 2026
NETSTREIT logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • NETSTREIT is expected to report Q2 2026 earnings after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22, with analysts forecasting $0.0789 EPS on $56.337 million in revenue. The company’s earnings call is scheduled for Thursday, July 23 at 11:00 AM ET.
  • The REIT previously missed EPS estimates in its last quarter, posting $0.06 EPS versus the expected $0.07, though revenue came in above expectations at $57.06 million. NETSTREIT has also guided FY 2026 EPS to a range of 1.360 to 1.390.
  • Investor sentiment remains mixed but generally positive: several analysts have raised price targets, and the stock carries a Moderate Buy consensus. The company also recently increased its quarterly dividend sharply, though the payout ratio is very high.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.0789 per share and revenue of $56.3370 million for the quarter. NETSTREIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.390 EPS. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $57.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.09 million. On average, analysts expect NETSTREIT to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NETSTREIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NTST opened at $21.40 on Wednesday. NETSTREIT has a twelve month low of $17.02 and a twelve month high of $22.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 164.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

NETSTREIT Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from NETSTREIT's previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. NETSTREIT's dividend payout ratio is currently 676.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NTST shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $21.00 to $22.25 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of NETSTREIT in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NETSTREIT presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $22.45.

View Our Latest Analysis on NETSTREIT

Insider Buying and Selling at NETSTREIT

In other NETSTREIT news, CEO Mark Manheimer acquired 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.19 per share, with a total value of $95,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 415,260 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,968,839.40. This trade represents a 1.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Mcbride Zeigler sold 7,192 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $149,953.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,344 shares of the company's stock, valued at $382,472.40. This represents a 28.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NETSTREIT

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 959.0% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,472 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NETSTREIT by 1,123.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in NETSTREIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in NETSTREIT during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in NETSTREIT during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NetSTREIT Corp. is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the acquisition and management of single‐tenant, net lease retail properties across the United States. The company targets assets leased to investment‐grade or creditworthy tenants under long‐term, triple‐net leases, which generally shift property‐level expenses—such as taxes, insurance and maintenance—to the tenant. This business model is designed to generate predictable, stable income streams and to limit landlord responsibilities.

NetSTREIT’s portfolio encompasses a diversified mix of essential retail and service properties, including quick‐service restaurants, convenience stores, banks, automotive service centers and medical clinics.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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