NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Director Sells $149,953.20 in Stock

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST - Get Free Report) Director Robin Mcbride Zeigler sold 7,192 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $149,953.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,344 shares in the company, valued at $382,472.40. This represents a 28.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Get NETSTREIT alerts: Sign Up

NETSTREIT Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE NTST traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.50. 742,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,466,685. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.88.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $57.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $50.10 million. NETSTREIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.390 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

NETSTREIT Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from NETSTREIT's previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. NETSTREIT's dividend payout ratio is presently 676.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NTST. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of NETSTREIT in a report on Friday. Raymond James Financial lowered NETSTREIT from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered NETSTREIT from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $22.10.

Get Our Latest Report on NETSTREIT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTST. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 959.0% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,472 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 1,123.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,440 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NetSTREIT Corp. is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the acquisition and management of single‐tenant, net lease retail properties across the United States. The company targets assets leased to investment‐grade or creditworthy tenants under long‐term, triple‐net leases, which generally shift property‐level expenses—such as taxes, insurance and maintenance—to the tenant. This business model is designed to generate predictable, stable income streams and to limit landlord responsibilities.

NetSTREIT’s portfolio encompasses a diversified mix of essential retail and service properties, including quick‐service restaurants, convenience stores, banks, automotive service centers and medical clinics.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NETSTREIT, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NETSTREIT wasn't on the list.

While NETSTREIT currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here