NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Price Target Raised to $22.25

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $21.00 to $22.25 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus' price target suggests a potential upside of 6.39% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NTST. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of NETSTREIT from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $22.00 price target on shares of NETSTREIT and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $21.94.

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NETSTREIT Stock Performance

NYSE:NTST opened at $20.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.37, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.83. NETSTREIT has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $21.30.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $57.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $50.10 million. NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 3.54%.NETSTREIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.390 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NETSTREIT will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NETSTREIT

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 32,517 shares of the company's stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the company's stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,440 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 45,361 shares of the company's stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the company's stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter.

About NETSTREIT

NetSTREIT Corp. is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the acquisition and management of single‐tenant, net lease retail properties across the United States. The company targets assets leased to investment‐grade or creditworthy tenants under long‐term, triple‐net leases, which generally shift property‐level expenses—such as taxes, insurance and maintenance—to the tenant. This business model is designed to generate predictable, stable income streams and to limit landlord responsibilities.

NetSTREIT’s portfolio encompasses a diversified mix of essential retail and service properties, including quick‐service restaurants, convenience stores, banks, automotive service centers and medical clinics.

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