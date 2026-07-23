NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Price Target Raised to $23.00

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird's price objective points to a potential upside of 6.63% from the company's current price.

NTST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NETSTREIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded NETSTREIT from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on NETSTREIT from $22.25 to $23.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $22.68.

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NETSTREIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NTST traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.57. The stock had a trading volume of 511,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,566. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.68 and a 200-day moving average of $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.82. NETSTREIT has a 12-month low of $17.02 and a 12-month high of $22.47.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $61.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.41 million. NETSTREIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.390 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NETSTREIT will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NETSTREIT

In other news, CEO Mark Manheimer bought 5,000 shares of NETSTREIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.19 per share, with a total value of $95,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 415,260 shares in the company, valued at $7,968,839.40. The trade was a 1.22% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NETSTREIT

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 343.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,730 shares of the company's stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 28,441 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 1.6% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 45,361 shares of the company's stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in NETSTREIT by 10.2% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 48,757 shares of the company's stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in NETSTREIT by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 499,346 shares of the company's stock worth $7,915,000 after acquiring an additional 17,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in NETSTREIT by 8.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 567,532 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,995,000 after buying an additional 42,121 shares during the period.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NetSTREIT Corp. is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the acquisition and management of single‐tenant, net lease retail properties across the United States. The company targets assets leased to investment‐grade or creditworthy tenants under long‐term, triple‐net leases, which generally shift property‐level expenses—such as taxes, insurance and maintenance—to the tenant. This business model is designed to generate predictable, stable income streams and to limit landlord responsibilities.

NetSTREIT’s portfolio encompasses a diversified mix of essential retail and service properties, including quick‐service restaurants, convenience stores, banks, automotive service centers and medical clinics.

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