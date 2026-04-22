NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $22.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald's price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.05% from the company's current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NTST. BTIG Research boosted their target price on NETSTREIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on NETSTREIT in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of NETSTREIT from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NETSTREIT presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $22.10.

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NETSTREIT Trading Down 0.2%

NTST stock opened at $20.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 160.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. NETSTREIT has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $21.30. The company's 50 day moving average price is $20.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.85.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $57.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.10 million. NETSTREIT had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 0.80%. NETSTREIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.390 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NETSTREIT will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NETSTREIT

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in NETSTREIT by 959.0% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,472 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 1,123.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,440 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

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NETSTREIT Company Profile

NetSTREIT Corp. is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the acquisition and management of single‐tenant, net lease retail properties across the United States. The company targets assets leased to investment‐grade or creditworthy tenants under long‐term, triple‐net leases, which generally shift property‐level expenses—such as taxes, insurance and maintenance—to the tenant. This business model is designed to generate predictable, stable income streams and to limit landlord responsibilities.

NetSTREIT’s portfolio encompasses a diversified mix of essential retail and service properties, including quick‐service restaurants, convenience stores, banks, automotive service centers and medical clinics.

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