NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - What's Next?

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST - Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,118,421 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the previous session's volume of 1,421,485 shares.The stock last traded at $20.6950 and had previously closed at $20.38.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NTST shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on NETSTREIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on NETSTREIT in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $22.00 price objective on shares of NETSTREIT in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $22.30.

View Our Latest Research Report on NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $57.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.09 million. NETSTREIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.390 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NETSTREIT Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This is a boost from NETSTREIT's previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.2%. NETSTREIT's dividend payout ratio is presently 676.92%.

Insider Activity at NETSTREIT

In other news, Director Robin Mcbride Zeigler sold 7,192 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $149,953.20. Following the sale, the director owned 18,344 shares of the company's stock, valued at $382,472.40. This trade represents a 28.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Manheimer bought 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.19 per share, with a total value of $95,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 415,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,968,839.40. This represents a 1.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 171.6% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,027,188 shares of the company's stock worth $71,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544,458 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,790,130 shares of the company's stock valued at $68,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,158 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NETSTREIT in the 3rd quarter worth about $20,498,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in NETSTREIT by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 3,794,639 shares of the company's stock worth $68,531,000 after purchasing an additional 986,842 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NETSTREIT by 37.9% during the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,533,415 shares of the company's stock worth $63,813,000 after purchasing an additional 970,260 shares in the last quarter.

About NETSTREIT

NetSTREIT Corp. is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the acquisition and management of single‐tenant, net lease retail properties across the United States. The company targets assets leased to investment‐grade or creditworthy tenants under long‐term, triple‐net leases, which generally shift property‐level expenses—such as taxes, insurance and maintenance—to the tenant. This business model is designed to generate predictable, stable income streams and to limit landlord responsibilities.

NetSTREIT’s portfolio encompasses a diversified mix of essential retail and service properties, including quick‐service restaurants, convenience stores, banks, automotive service centers and medical clinics.

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