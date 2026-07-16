NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Sets New 12-Month High - Time to Buy?

Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.07 and last traded at $21.9490, with a volume of 209007 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.25.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on NETSTREIT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on NETSTREIT from $21.00 to $22.25 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Scotiabank cut their target price on NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on NETSTREIT in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $22.45.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NTST

NETSTREIT Stock Up 4.3%

The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.82.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 5.29%.The business had revenue of $57.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.09 million. NETSTREIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.390 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other NETSTREIT news, CEO Mark Manheimer acquired 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.19 per share, for a total transaction of $95,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 415,260 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,968,839.40. This trade represents a 1.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Mcbride Zeigler sold 7,192 shares of NETSTREIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $149,953.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,344 shares of the company's stock, valued at $382,472.40. This trade represents a 28.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.66% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NETSTREIT

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 959.0% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,472 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 1,123.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,440 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in NETSTREIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in NETSTREIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NetSTREIT Corp. is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the acquisition and management of single‐tenant, net lease retail properties across the United States. The company targets assets leased to investment‐grade or creditworthy tenants under long‐term, triple‐net leases, which generally shift property‐level expenses—such as taxes, insurance and maintenance—to the tenant. This business model is designed to generate predictable, stable income streams and to limit landlord responsibilities.

NetSTREIT’s portfolio encompasses a diversified mix of essential retail and service properties, including quick‐service restaurants, convenience stores, banks, automotive service centers and medical clinics.

Further Reading

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