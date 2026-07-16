Neumora Therapeutics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:NMRA)

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA - Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 12,405 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,007% compared to the average daily volume of 1,121 put options.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $31,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in Neumora Therapeutics by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 19,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Neumora Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.65% of the company's stock.

Neumora Therapeutics Stock Down 1.0%

NMRA traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $1.61. 116,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,915,881. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Neumora Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $3.65. The company has a market cap of $298.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.74.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts predict that Neumora Therapeutics will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NMRA shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Neumora Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Neumora Therapeutics from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Neumora Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Neumora Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Neumora Therapeutics has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $6.57.

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Neumora Therapeutics Company Profile

Neumora Therapeutics, headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing precision therapies for disorders of the central nervous system. The company applies an integrated approach that combines advanced biological insights, single-cell genomics and machine learning to accelerate the discovery and development of novel treatments for neurological and psychiatric diseases.

Neumora's product pipeline spans small molecules, biologics and gene-based modalities targeting areas of high unmet need such as neurodegenerative conditions, mood and anxiety disorders, neuropathic pain and movement disorders.

Further Reading

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