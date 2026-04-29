Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Neurogene to $180.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Neurogene in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Lifesci Capital assumed coverage on shares of Neurogene in a report on Monday, January 26th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Neurogene in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Neurogene in a report on Tuesday. They set a "buy" rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on NGNE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Neurogene news, insider Stuart Cobb sold 6,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $141,445.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 30,497 shares of the company's stock, valued at $634,642.57. This represents a 18.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christine Mikail Cvijic sold 4,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $84,176.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 105,798 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,201,656.38. This trade represents a 3.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 9.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Neurogene

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NGNE. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Neurogene in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,114,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in Neurogene in the 4th quarter valued at $4,017,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Neurogene by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 533,088 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,982,000 after purchasing an additional 138,999 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Neurogene by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,797 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 99,487 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Neurogene by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 162,018 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 89,216 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neurogene Trading Up 1.5%

NASDAQ NGNE opened at $27.45 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.19. The company has a market cap of $428.77 million, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.56. Neurogene has a 1 year low of $11.77 and a 1 year high of $37.27.

Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.08. Equities research analysts forecast that Neurogene will post -5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Neurogene

Neurogene, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of gene therapies for rare neurological diseases. The company's lead platform employs adeno‐associated virus (AAV) vectors designed to deliver functional copies of disease-causing genes directly to the central nervous system. Neurogene's pipeline focuses on inherited lysosomal storage disorders, including investigational programs for GM1 and GM2 gangliosidoses, with additional preclinical efforts targeting other monogenic neurodegenerative conditions.

Neurogene's proprietary AAV9‐based delivery system has been engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier, aiming to provide durable gene expression in affected tissues.

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