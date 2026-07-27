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Neutron Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIME) Receives Consensus Rating of "Buy" from Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Neutron logo with Services background
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Shares of Neutron Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIME - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of "Buy" from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

LIME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $45.00 price target on Neutron in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Neutron in a research report on Monday. They set a "buy" rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore began coverage on Neutron in a report on Monday. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Neutron in a research report on Monday. They issued an "overweight" rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Neutron in a research note on Monday. They set a "market outperform" rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LIME

Insider Activity at Neutron

In other news, Director Zhoujia Bao sold 73,397 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,834,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 668,859 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,721,475. The trade was a 9.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Wayne Hsing-Yuan Ting sold 99,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $2,477,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 433,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,833,775. This trade represents a 18.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Neutron Stock Performance

LIME stock opened at $28.23 on Monday. Neutron has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $28.99.

About Neutron

(Get Free Report)

Lime is the largest global shared micromobility business. We are on a mission to build a future where transportation is shared, affordable, and carbon-free. Lime provides convenient and reliable short-term rentals of e-scooters and e-bikes at an affordable price. As of December 31, 2025, we operated in approximately 230 cities(1) across 29 countries(2). In 2025, we delivered a seamless rider experience to approximately 19 million riders. Our market leadership and scale have made Lime a widely recognized brand — valued by riders for our availability and trusted by cities for our operating track record.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Neutron (NASDAQ:LIME)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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