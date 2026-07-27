Neutron (NASDAQ:LIME) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Neutron (NASDAQ:LIME - Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an "overweight" rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target points to a potential upside of 23.98% from the company's previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on LIME. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Neutron in a report on Monday. They set a "buy" rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Neutron in a report on Monday. They issued a "market outperform" rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Neutron in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp set a $33.00 price objective on Neutron in a report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Neutron to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Neutron presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $38.00.

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Neutron Price Performance

LIME stock opened at $28.23 on Monday. Neutron has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $28.99.

Insider Activity

In other Neutron news, CEO Wayne Hsing-Yuan Ting sold 99,115 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $2,477,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 433,351 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,833,775. The trade was a 18.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Zhoujia Bao sold 73,397 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,834,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 668,859 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,721,475. This represents a 9.89% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company's stock.

Neutron Company Profile

Lime is the largest global shared micromobility business. We are on a mission to build a future where transportation is shared, affordable, and carbon-free. Lime provides convenient and reliable short-term rentals of e-scooters and e-bikes at an affordable price. As of December 31, 2025, we operated in approximately 230 cities(1) across 29 countries(2). In 2025, we delivered a seamless rider experience to approximately 19 million riders. Our market leadership and scale have made Lime a widely recognized brand — valued by riders for our availability and trusted by cities for our operating track record.

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