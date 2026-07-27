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Neutron (NASDAQ:LIME) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Neutron logo with Services background
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Key Points

  • JPMorgan initiated coverage of Neutron with an “overweight” rating and a $35 price target, implying approximately 24% upside from the prior close.
  • Analyst sentiment is broadly positive: Neutron has an overall “Buy” consensus rating and a $38 average target price, with targets ranging from $33 to $45.
  • The stock opened at $28.23, near its 52-week high of $28.99. Meanwhile, CEO Wayne Ting and Director Zhoujia Bao sold shares on July 2, reducing their holdings by 18.61% and 9.89%, respectively.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Neutron (NASDAQ:LIME - Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an "overweight" rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target points to a potential upside of 23.98% from the company's previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on LIME. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Neutron in a report on Monday. They set a "buy" rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Neutron in a report on Monday. They issued a "market outperform" rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Neutron in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp set a $33.00 price objective on Neutron in a report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Neutron to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Neutron presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $38.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LIME

Neutron Price Performance

LIME stock opened at $28.23 on Monday. Neutron has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $28.99.

Insider Activity

In other Neutron news, CEO Wayne Hsing-Yuan Ting sold 99,115 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $2,477,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 433,351 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,833,775. The trade was a 18.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Zhoujia Bao sold 73,397 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,834,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 668,859 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,721,475. This represents a 9.89% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company's stock.

Neutron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lime is the largest global shared micromobility business. We are on a mission to build a future where transportation is shared, affordable, and carbon-free. Lime provides convenient and reliable short-term rentals of e-scooters and e-bikes at an affordable price. As of December 31, 2025, we operated in approximately 230 cities(1) across 29 countries(2). In 2025, we delivered a seamless rider experience to approximately 19 million riders. Our market leadership and scale have made Lime a widely recognized brand — valued by riders for our availability and trusted by cities for our operating track record.

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Analyst Recommendations for Neutron (NASDAQ:LIME)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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