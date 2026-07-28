Neutron (NASDAQ:LIME) Upgraded at KeyCorp

Neutron (NASDAQ:LIME - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at KeyCorp to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued on Sunday,Zacks.com reports.

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Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on LIME. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on Neutron in a report on Monday. They issued a "market outperform" rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Neutron in a report on Monday. They set a "market outperform" rating on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Neutron in a research note on Monday. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Neutron in a report on Monday. They set a "buy" rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore initiated coverage on shares of Neutron in a research report on Monday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $39.00.

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Neutron Stock Down 3.9%

Neutron stock opened at $27.14 on Friday. Neutron has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $28.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Neutron news, Director Zhoujia Bao sold 73,397 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,834,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 668,859 shares in the company, valued at $16,721,475. This represents a 9.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wayne Hsing-Yuan Ting sold 99,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $2,477,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 433,351 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,833,775. This trade represents a 18.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Neutron

Here are the key news stories impacting Neutron this week:

Neutron Company Profile

Lime is the largest global shared micromobility business. We are on a mission to build a future where transportation is shared, affordable, and carbon-free. Lime provides convenient and reliable short-term rentals of e-scooters and e-bikes at an affordable price. As of December 31, 2025, we operated in approximately 230 cities(1) across 29 countries(2). In 2025, we delivered a seamless rider experience to approximately 19 million riders. Our market leadership and scale have made Lime a widely recognized brand — valued by riders for our availability and trusted by cities for our operating track record.

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