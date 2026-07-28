Neutron (NASDAQ:LIME) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

Neutron (NASDAQ:LIME - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

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A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LIME. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Neutron in a research report on Monday. They set a "market outperform" rating for the company. Evercore assumed coverage on Neutron in a research note on Monday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Citizens Jmp began coverage on Neutron in a research report on Monday. They set a "market outperform" rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Neutron in a research note on Monday. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Neutron in a research report on Monday. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Neutron currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LIME

Neutron Trading Down 3.9%

NASDAQ LIME opened at $27.14 on Monday. Neutron has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $28.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neutron

In other news, Director Zhoujia Bao sold 73,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,834,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 668,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,721,475. This represents a 9.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wayne Hsing-Yuan Ting sold 99,115 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $2,477,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 433,351 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,833,775. The trade was a 18.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Neutron News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Neutron this week:

About Neutron

Lime is the largest global shared micromobility business. We are on a mission to build a future where transportation is shared, affordable, and carbon-free. Lime provides convenient and reliable short-term rentals of e-scooters and e-bikes at an affordable price. As of December 31, 2025, we operated in approximately 230 cities(1) across 29 countries(2). In 2025, we delivered a seamless rider experience to approximately 19 million riders. Our market leadership and scale have made Lime a widely recognized brand — valued by riders for our availability and trusted by cities for our operating track record.

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