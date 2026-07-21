New Era Energy & Digital (NASDAQ:NUAI) Stock Price Up 9.6% After Analyst Upgrade

New Era Energy & Digital Inc (NASDAQ:NUAI - Get Free Report) shot up 9.6% during trading on Tuesday after Wall Street Zen upgraded the stock from a strong sell rating to a sell rating. The company traded as high as $5.64 and last traded at $5.6450. 2,787,542 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 6,440,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NUAI. B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on New Era Energy & Digital in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a "buy" rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research raised shares of New Era Energy & Digital to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. New Street Research set a $10.00 price target on shares of New Era Energy & Digital in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Texas Capital raised shares of New Era Energy & Digital to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of New Era Energy & Digital from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Era Energy & Digital currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $10.33.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in New Era Energy & Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,584,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of New Era Energy & Digital by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,614,504 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,555,000 after acquiring an additional 858,329 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Era Energy & Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $1,391,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Era Energy & Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $804,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of New Era Energy & Digital in the 4th quarter worth $586,000. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Era Energy & Digital Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.04 and a 200 day moving average of $4.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.21.

New Era Energy & Digital (NASDAQ:NUAI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter. New Era Energy & Digital had a negative net margin of 2,592.43% and a negative return on equity of 687.58%. As a group, equities analysts predict that New Era Energy & Digital Inc will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

New Era Energy & Digital Company Profile

New Era Energy & Digital, Inc, operates as an exploration and production platform, engages in the exploration, development, and production of helium, oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of approximately 137,000 acres in Southeast New Mexico. Its flagship Pecos Slope Field covering an area of 1893 square kilometers located 20 miles north of Roswell, New Mexico. It serves Tier 2 gas companies and balloon gas distributors. The company was formerly known as New Era Helium, Inc and changed its name to New Era Energy & Digital, Inc in August 2025.

Further Reading

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