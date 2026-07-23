New Era Energy & Digital (NASDAQ:NUAI) Trading Down 8.2% - Here's Why

New Era Energy & Digital Inc (NASDAQ:NUAI - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 8.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.31 and last traded at $5.3350. Approximately 5,593,641 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 6,574,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.81.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

NUAI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of New Era Energy & Digital from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Research raised New Era Energy & Digital to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. New Street Research set a $10.00 price target on New Era Energy & Digital in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Northland Securities started coverage on New Era Energy & Digital in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley Financial began coverage on New Era Energy & Digital in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a "buy" rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, New Era Energy & Digital presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $10.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NUAI

New Era Energy & Digital Trading Down 8.3%

The company has a market cap of $539.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company's 50 day moving average price is $5.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.91.

New Era Energy & Digital (NASDAQ:NUAI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. New Era Energy & Digital had a negative return on equity of 687.58% and a negative net margin of 2,592.43%.The firm had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that New Era Energy & Digital Inc will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Era Energy & Digital during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of New Era Energy & Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,584,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co purchased a new stake in New Era Energy & Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in New Era Energy & Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $1,391,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in New Era Energy & Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $804,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.90% of the company's stock.

New Era Energy & Digital Company Profile

New Era Energy & Digital, Inc, operates as an exploration and production platform, engages in the exploration, development, and production of helium, oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of approximately 137,000 acres in Southeast New Mexico. Its flagship Pecos Slope Field covering an area of 1893 square kilometers located 20 miles north of Roswell, New Mexico. It serves Tier 2 gas companies and balloon gas distributors. The company was formerly known as New Era Helium, Inc and changed its name to New Era Energy & Digital, Inc in August 2025.

Further Reading

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