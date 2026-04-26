New Fortress Energy (NFE) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect New Fortress Energy to post earnings of ($0.72) per share and revenue of $357.40 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, April 13, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

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New Fortress Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NFE stock opened at $0.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $180.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. New Fortress Energy has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $7.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Fortress Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFE. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,086 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 11,992 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 244.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,566 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,211 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,785 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 9,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.61% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded New Fortress Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered New Fortress Energy from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $6.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NFE

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy is an integrated global energy infrastructure company focused on the development, construction and operation of natural gas-to-power projects and liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals. The company sources LNG and delivers it via a network of floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), onshore regasification terminals, and small-scale LNG carriers. By providing reliable natural gas supply solutions, New Fortress Energy aims to displace higher-carbon fuels in power generation, industrial and marine sectors.

The company's core activities include the design, development and operation of FSRUs and onshore regasification terminals that convert cryogenic LNG back to gas for delivery into domestic transmission networks.

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