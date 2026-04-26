Free Trial
→ Elon’s AI supercomputer just went live. Here’s my #1 stock. (From InvestorPlace) (Ad)tc pixel

New Fortress Energy (NFE) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Written by MarketBeat
April 26, 2026
New Fortress Energy logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Q4 2025 earnings: New Fortress Energy is expected to report Q4 2025 results before the market opens on April 30, with analysts projecting a loss of ($0.72) per share and revenue of $357.4 million.
  • Stock fundamentals: NFE trades near $0.63 with a market cap of $180.8M, a 52‑week range of $0.56–$7.37, very weak liquidity (quick ratio 0.14, current ratio 0.15) and high leverage (debt-to-equity 3.57).
  • Analyst sentiment and ownership: The consensus rating is "Reduce" with a $6.60 target (1 Buy, 4 Hold, 2 Sell), and institutional investors own about 58.6% of the company amid recent stake increases by several funds.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of New Fortress Energy.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect New Fortress Energy to post earnings of ($0.72) per share and revenue of $357.40 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, April 13, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

New Fortress Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NFE stock opened at $0.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $180.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. New Fortress Energy has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $7.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Fortress Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFE. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,086 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 11,992 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 244.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,566 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,211 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,785 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 9,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.61% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded New Fortress Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered New Fortress Energy from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $6.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NFE

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New Fortress Energy is an integrated global energy infrastructure company focused on the development, construction and operation of natural gas-to-power projects and liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals. The company sources LNG and delivers it via a network of floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), onshore regasification terminals, and small-scale LNG carriers. By providing reliable natural gas supply solutions, New Fortress Energy aims to displace higher-carbon fuels in power generation, industrial and marine sectors.

The company's core activities include the design, development and operation of FSRUs and onshore regasification terminals that convert cryogenic LNG back to gas for delivery into domestic transmission networks.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in New Fortress Energy Right Now?

Before you consider New Fortress Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and New Fortress Energy wasn't on the list.

While New Fortress Energy currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Metaverse Stocks And Why You Can't Ignore Them Cover
Metaverse Stocks And Why You Can't Ignore Them

Thinking about investing in Meta, Roblox, or Unity? Click the link to learn what streetwise investors need to know about the metaverse and public markets before making an investment.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
By Bridget Bennett | April 20, 2026
tc pixel
A 17-year investing experiment investigated in Dublin
A 17-year investing experiment investigated in Dublin
From Porter & Company (Ad)
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
By Jessica Mitacek | April 22, 2026
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 20, 2026
tc pixel
Nvidia has $24 trillion in their sights …
Nvidia has $24 trillion in their sights …
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
By Peter Frank | April 21, 2026
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 23, 2026

Recent Videos

If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Tech Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Buying NOW
3 Tech Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Buying NOW
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Warning: Don‘t Be Fooled by Record Highs. Get READY.
Warning: Don't Be Fooled by Record Highs. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines