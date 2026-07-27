New Mountain Finance (NMFC) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share and revenue of $62.7850 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 10:30 AM ET.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. New Mountain Finance had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a positive return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $41.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. New Mountain Finance's revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect New Mountain Finance to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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New Mountain Finance Price Performance

Shares of New Mountain Finance stock opened at $6.84 on Monday. New Mountain Finance has a twelve month low of $6.73 and a twelve month high of $10.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 0.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on NMFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of New Mountain Finance from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of New Mountain Finance from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wall Street Zen raised New Mountain Finance from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Research raised New Mountain Finance from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $9.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on New Mountain Finance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Mountain Finance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,914 shares of the company's stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 8,785 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in New Mountain Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,450,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in New Mountain Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,728,000. Finally, VARCOV Co. bought a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the fourth quarter worth $853,000. 32.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corp. is a closed-end, externally managed business development company (BDC) that provides customized debt and equity capital solutions to U.S. middle-market companies. As a BDC organized under the Investment Company Act of 1940, New Mountain Finance invests in sponsor-backed and founder-led businesses that span a range of industry sectors, with a focus on companies demonstrating resilient growth and recurring revenue streams.

The company's investment portfolio typically includes first-lien senior secured loans, second-lien and junior debt instruments, mezzanine financing and equity co-investments.

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