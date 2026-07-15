New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Upgraded by Zacks Research to Strong-Buy Rating

New York Times (NYSE:NYT - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of New York Times in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group set a $80.00 price target on New York Times in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $90.00 price objective on New York Times in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of New York Times in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of New York Times from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $83.22.

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New York Times Stock Performance

Shares of NYT opened at $72.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.96. New York Times has a 1 year low of $51.03 and a 1 year high of $87.10. The company's fifty day moving average is $74.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.86.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. New York Times had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The company had revenue of $712.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $699.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business's revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that New York Times will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at New York Times

In related news, EVP Jacqueline M. Welch sold 4,000 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $296,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,873 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,769,944.22. The trade was a 14.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Perpich sold 9,000 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $693,540.00. Following the sale, the director owned 28,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,821.14. This represents a 24.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,310,920. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NYT. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Times during the first quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in New York Times by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 11,640 shares of the company's stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in New York Times by 690.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 846 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in New York Times during the second quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in New York Times by 70.2% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 55,423 shares of the company's stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 22,853 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New York Times News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting New York Times this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks singled out NYT as a low-beta defensive stock that could attract investors seeking stability during periods of geopolitical तनाव and market volatility. 4 Low-Beta Defensive Stocks to Buy as Geopolitical Tensions Escalate

Zacks singled out as a low-beta defensive stock that could attract investors seeking stability during periods of geopolitical तनाव and market volatility. Positive Sentiment: An Invezz commentary said The New York Times Company (NYT) is not “failing” and suggested the stock may surge after its recent pullback, reinforcing a bullish case among some traders. New York Times is not "failing": Here's why its stock may surge soon

An Invezz commentary said is not “failing” and suggested the stock may surge after its recent pullback, reinforcing a bullish case among some traders. Neutral Sentiment: Several recent New York Times headlines focused on politics, immigration, and global events, including Trump-related legal and policy coverage, which may support traffic but do not clearly signal an immediate earnings impact.

Several recent headlines focused on politics, immigration, and global events, including Trump-related legal and policy coverage, which may support traffic but do not clearly signal an immediate earnings impact. Negative Sentiment: Broader market commentary noted NYT has retreated from its recent highs, reflecting profit-taking and a weak short-term price trend that may still weigh on the shares.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company is a publicly traded media organization best known for publishing The New York Times newspaper and operating the NYTimes.com digital platform. The company produces daily print and digital journalism covering national and international news, opinion pieces, feature stories, and multimedia content. Alongside its flagship newspaper, the firm offers a range of subscription-based services, including Times Cooking, NYT Games, podcasts and newsletters, designed to engage a broad audience of readers and advertisers.

Founded in 1851 by Henry Jarvis Raymond and George Jones, The New York Times has built a reputation for in-depth reporting and investigative journalism.

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