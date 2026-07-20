NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Trading Down 5.6% - Time to Sell?

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (NASDAQ:NAMS - Get Free Report)'s share price was down 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.06 and last traded at $29.9130. Approximately 698,804 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 1,019,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.68.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on NewAmsterdam Pharma from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NewAmsterdam Pharma

NewAmsterdam Pharma Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 0.08. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $33.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.00.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewAmsterdam Pharma had a negative net margin of 943.23% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at NewAmsterdam Pharma

In other NewAmsterdam Pharma news, CAO Louise Frederika Kooij sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $1,208,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 24,353 shares of the company's stock, valued at $735,460.60. The trade was a 62.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NewAmsterdam Pharma

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAMS. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 847,089 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,115,000 after buying an additional 387,698 shares during the period. Stempoint Capital LP boosted its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. Stempoint Capital LP now owns 180,658 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,783,000 after acquiring an additional 107,552 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,329 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 14,053 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,186,402 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,987,000 after acquiring an additional 292,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 35.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,637 shares of the company's stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 14,597 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NewAmsterdam Pharma

NewAmsterdam Pharma, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel small‐molecule therapies for cardiometabolic diseases. The company’s research efforts are aimed at addressing key unmet needs in metabolic syndrome, obesity and type 2 diabetes by modulating pathways involved in glucose regulation, energy homeostasis and lipid metabolism.

The company’s development pipeline features multiple small‐molecule candidates at various stages of preclinical and clinical evaluation.

Further Reading

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