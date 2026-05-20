Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Director Fred Faching Chang Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG - Get Free Report) Director Fred Faching Chang sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,353,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,031,737.50. This trade represents a 0.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Fred Faching Chang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 18th, Fred Faching Chang sold 20,000 shares of Newegg Commerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $393,200.00.

On Thursday, May 14th, Fred Faching Chang sold 20,000 shares of Newegg Commerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $450,400.00.

On Tuesday, May 12th, Fred Faching Chang sold 20,000 shares of Newegg Commerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $473,200.00.

On Monday, May 11th, Fred Faching Chang sold 6,944 shares of Newegg Commerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $176,447.04.

On Thursday, May 7th, Fred Faching Chang sold 6,483 shares of Newegg Commerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $196,110.75.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Fred Faching Chang sold 703 shares of Newegg Commerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $22,699.87.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Fred Faching Chang sold 3,657 shares of Newegg Commerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $110,075.70.

On Monday, May 4th, Fred Faching Chang sold 15,000 shares of Newegg Commerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total transaction of $478,200.00.

On Friday, May 1st, Fred Faching Chang sold 15,000 shares of Newegg Commerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total transaction of $509,100.00.

On Thursday, April 30th, Fred Faching Chang sold 20,000 shares of Newegg Commerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $690,600.00.

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Newegg Commerce Trading Up 5.5%

NASDAQ:NEGG traded up $1.07 on Wednesday, reaching $20.57. The stock had a trading volume of 131,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,664. Newegg Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $137.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $374.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.20 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newegg Commerce

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Newegg Commerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Newegg Commerce by 5,472.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,003 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Newegg Commerce by 10,675.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,775 shares of the company's stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 10,675 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Newegg Commerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Newegg Commerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Newegg Commerce from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Newegg Commerce currently has an average rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Newegg Commerce

About Newegg Commerce

Newegg Commerce, Inc NASDAQ: NEGG is a leading online retailer and marketplace specializing in technology products, consumer electronics and computer hardware. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in City of Industry, California, the company operates the flagship Newegg.com platform, which offers an extensive selection of desktops, laptops, components, peripherals, software and related accessories. Newegg's business model combines direct retail sales with a third-party marketplace, enabling both established brands and independent sellers to reach a technology-focused audience.

In addition to its core e-commerce offerings, Newegg provides a range of value-added services, including logistics support, warehousing and fulfillment solutions designed to streamline order processing for marketplace partners.

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