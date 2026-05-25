Newell Brands FY2027 EPS Estimate Boosted by Zacks Research

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL - Free Report) - Zacks Research increased their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Newell Brands in a research note issued on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.62. The consensus estimate for Newell Brands' current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Newell Brands' Q1 2028 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Newell Brands from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Newell Brands from $4.00 to $4.75 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Newell Brands from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Newell Brands from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $4.94.

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Newell Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NWL stock opened at $3.64 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.88 and a 200 day moving average of $3.95. Newell Brands has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $6.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 3.91%.The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Newell Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.600 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.190 EPS.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.7%. Newell Brands's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -41.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Newell Brands news, insider Melanie Arlene Huet sold 91,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 867 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,901.50. This trade represents a 99.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newell Brands

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,288,227 shares of the company's stock worth $6,750,000 after purchasing an additional 640,970 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 262.7% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 346,554 shares of the company's stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 251,012 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,786,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 365.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 318,102 shares of the company's stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 249,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 50,019,553 shares of the company's stock worth $186,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Newell Brands

Here are the key news stories impacting Newell Brands this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its Q4 2026 EPS estimate to $0.24 from $0.20 and lifted its Q3 2027 estimate to $0.21 from $0.20, suggesting a slightly better earnings trajectory ahead. Newell Brands (NWL) Valuation Check As Guidance Improves But Analyst Concerns On Margins Persist

Zacks Research raised its Q4 2026 EPS estimate to $0.24 from $0.20 and lifted its Q3 2027 estimate to $0.21 from $0.20, suggesting a slightly better earnings trajectory ahead. Positive Sentiment: The consensus full-year earnings estimate remains at $0.57 per share, and Zacks' longer-term FY2028 forecast still implies earnings growth versus the current year, which may support the stock's valuation. Newell Brands (NWL) Valuation Check As Guidance Improves But Analyst Concerns On Margins Persist

The consensus full-year earnings estimate remains at $0.57 per share, and Zacks' longer-term FY2028 forecast still implies earnings growth versus the current year, which may support the stock's valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks also trimmed some estimates, including Q2 2026 EPS to $0.18 from $0.26, Q2 2027 EPS to $0.26 from $0.27, and FY2028 EPS to $0.61 from $0.63, creating a mixed signal for future profitability.

Zacks also trimmed some estimates, including Q2 2026 EPS to $0.18 from $0.26, Q2 2027 EPS to $0.26 from $0.27, and FY2028 EPS to $0.61 from $0.63, creating a mixed signal for future profitability. Negative Sentiment: Morgan Stanley downgraded Newell Brands to Underweight, reinforcing concerns about the company’s margin outlook and pressuring investor sentiment. Morgan Stanley downgrades Newell Brands (NWL)

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc, trading on NASDAQ under the ticker NWL, is a global consumer goods company known for its diverse portfolio of household, commercial, and specialty products. Formed through the merger of Newell Rubbermaid and Jarden Corporation in 2016, the company traces its roots back to Newell Manufacturing, which was founded in 1903. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Newell Brands has built a reputation for widely recognized brands spanning multiple consumer categories.

The company's business activities are organized across several segments, including writing and creative expression, home solutions, commercial products, and outdoor recreation.

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