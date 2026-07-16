Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Price Target Raised to $7.00

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.16% from the stock's current price.

NWL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $4.00 price target on Newell Brands in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $5.12.

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Newell Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NWL stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.50. 3,965,255 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,857,648. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -8.23, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $4.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.28. Newell Brands has a twelve month low of $3.07 and a twelve month high of $6.64.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.91% and a positive return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Newell Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.600 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.190 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newell Brands news, insider Bradford R. Turner sold 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 464,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,016.40. The trade was a 17.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kristine Kay Malkoski sold 10,850 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total value of $39,602.50. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 202,750 shares of company stock valued at $812,396. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Newell Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,416 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, 111 Capital acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company's stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc, trading on NASDAQ under the ticker NWL, is a global consumer goods company known for its diverse portfolio of household, commercial, and specialty products. Formed through the merger of Newell Rubbermaid and Jarden Corporation in 2016, the company traces its roots back to Newell Manufacturing, which was founded in 1903. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Newell Brands has built a reputation for widely recognized brands spanning multiple consumer categories.

The company's business activities are organized across several segments, including writing and creative expression, home solutions, commercial products, and outdoor recreation.

Further Reading

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