Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Down 8.1% - Here's Why

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL - Get Free Report) traded down 8.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.98 and last traded at $4.9550. 5,256,203 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 7,859,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.39.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NWL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $4.00 target price on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $5.38.

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Newell Brands Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.87. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $4.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.91% and a positive return on equity of 8.89%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Newell Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.600 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.190 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Newell Brands's payout ratio is presently -41.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newell Brands

In other news, insider Melanie Arlene Huet sold 91,000 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $409,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 867 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,901.50. The trade was a 99.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kristine Kay Malkoski sold 10,850 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total value of $39,602.50. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 202,750 shares of company stock worth $812,396. Insiders own 1.64% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Newell Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,416 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, 111 Capital acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company's stock.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc, trading on NASDAQ under the ticker NWL, is a global consumer goods company known for its diverse portfolio of household, commercial, and specialty products. Formed through the merger of Newell Rubbermaid and Jarden Corporation in 2016, the company traces its roots back to Newell Manufacturing, which was founded in 1903. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Newell Brands has built a reputation for widely recognized brands spanning multiple consumer categories.

The company's business activities are organized across several segments, including writing and creative expression, home solutions, commercial products, and outdoor recreation.

Further Reading

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