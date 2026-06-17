Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Stock Price Up 6.9% - Here's What Happened

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL - Get Free Report) shares rose 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.15 and last traded at $5.0650. Approximately 1,171,670 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 6,650,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.74.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on NWL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Newell Brands from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Newell Brands from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Newell Brands from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Newell Brands from $4.00 to $4.75 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $4.94.

View Our Latest Analysis on NWL

Newell Brands Stock Up 7.7%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 3.91%.The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Newell Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.600 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.190 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Newell Brands's dividend payout ratio is -41.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newell Brands news, insider Melanie Arlene Huet sold 91,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $409,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 867 shares in the company, valued at $3,901.50. This represents a 99.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristine Kay Malkoski sold 10,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total value of $39,602.50. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 202,750 shares of company stock worth $812,397 over the last ninety days. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWL. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 197.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,166,902 shares of the company's stock worth $78,741,000 after buying an additional 14,059,209 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,120,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,786,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Newell Brands by 1,568.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,795,058 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Newell Brands by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 50,019,553 shares of the company's stock valued at $186,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,782 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc, trading on NASDAQ under the ticker NWL, is a global consumer goods company known for its diverse portfolio of household, commercial, and specialty products. Formed through the merger of Newell Rubbermaid and Jarden Corporation in 2016, the company traces its roots back to Newell Manufacturing, which was founded in 1903. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Newell Brands has built a reputation for widely recognized brands spanning multiple consumer categories.

The company's business activities are organized across several segments, including writing and creative expression, home solutions, commercial products, and outdoor recreation.

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