Newell Brands (NWL) to Announce Earnings on Friday

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share and revenue of $1.9768 billion for the quarter. Newell Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.600 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.190 EPS. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 31, 2026 at 7:30 AM ET.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 3.91%.The company's quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Newell Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Newell Brands alerts: Sign Up

Newell Brands Price Performance

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $5.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.35. Newell Brands has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $6.64.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Newell Brands's dividend payout ratio is presently -41.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NWL shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $4.00 price target on Newell Brands in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Newell Brands from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Newell Brands currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $5.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Newell Brands

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Newell Brands news, insider Kristine Kay Malkoski sold 10,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total transaction of $39,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melanie Arlene Huet sold 91,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 867 shares in the company, valued at $3,901.50. This trade represents a 99.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 202,750 shares of company stock valued at $812,396 over the last three months. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newell Brands

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,416 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc, trading on NASDAQ under the ticker NWL, is a global consumer goods company known for its diverse portfolio of household, commercial, and specialty products. Formed through the merger of Newell Rubbermaid and Jarden Corporation in 2016, the company traces its roots back to Newell Manufacturing, which was founded in 1903. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Newell Brands has built a reputation for widely recognized brands spanning multiple consumer categories.

The company's business activities are organized across several segments, including writing and creative expression, home solutions, commercial products, and outdoor recreation.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Newell Brands, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Newell Brands wasn't on the list.

While Newell Brands currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here