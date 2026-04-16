NewJersey Resources Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NYSE:NJR)

NewJersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.475 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th.

NewJersey Resources has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 29 years. NewJersey Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 60.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect NewJersey Resources to earn $3.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.9%.

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NewJersey Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:NJR opened at $55.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.58. NewJersey Resources has a 1 year low of $43.46 and a 1 year high of $57.70. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $54.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.42. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.55.

NewJersey Resources (NYSE:NJR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $604.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.90 million. NewJersey Resources had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 15.18%.The company's revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. NewJersey Resources has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.280-3.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NewJersey Resources will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NJR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded NewJersey Resources from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Williams Trading set a $55.00 target price on NewJersey Resources in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of NewJersey Resources in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Argus upgraded NewJersey Resources to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, New Street Research set a $54.00 target price on NewJersey Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NewJersey Resources has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $53.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NewJersey Resources

NewJersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation is a publicly traded energy services holding company headquartered in Wall Township, New Jersey. The firm's primary focus is on the safe and reliable distribution of natural gas, along with complementary energy services and renewable energy investments. Its operations center on delivering cost-effective solutions to residential, commercial and industrial customers throughout the state.

The company's principal subsidiary, New Jersey Natural Gas, owns and operates an extensive pipeline network that spans northern, central and southern New Jersey.

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