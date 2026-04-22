Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK - Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.80.

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A number of analysts have commented on NMRK shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Newmark Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Newmark Group from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Newmark Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

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Newmark Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.84. Newmark Group has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $19.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 24.97% and a net margin of 3.83%.The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Newmark Group's quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Newmark Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.820-1.920 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Newmark Group will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Newmark Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Newmark Group's payout ratio is currently 17.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMRK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Newmark Group by 16.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,977 shares of the company's stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 6,375 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Newmark Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 78,330 shares of the company's stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Newmark Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,481,417 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,199,000 after buying an additional 55,628 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in Newmark Group in the first quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 148.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 390,633 shares of the company's stock worth $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 233,330 shares during the last quarter. 58.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc is a publicly traded commercial real estate advisory firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a comprehensive suite of services to real estate investors, occupiers and developers, including leasing advisory, property management, capital markets placement, loan servicing, valuation and advisory services. Newmark's platform integrates local market expertise with national reach to support clients across diverse property types such as office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialty assets.

Operating across two principal segments—global corporate services and capital markets & property-level services—Newmark delivers tailored solutions encompassing tenant representation, landlord leasing, investment sales, debt and equity financing, and appraisal services.

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