Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Downgraded to "Hold" Rating by Wall Street Zen

Newmont (NYSE:NEM - Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $151.00 to $147.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $158.00 to $146.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 6th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, April 27th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $128.00 to $111.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $94.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $136.26.

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Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NEM stock opened at $93.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Newmont has a 1-year low of $61.76 and a 1-year high of $134.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.95.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 33.36%.During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Newmont news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total transaction of $277,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 43,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,001,439.70. The trade was a 6.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider David John Thornton sold 2,296 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total value of $252,812.56. Following the transaction, the insider owned 23,163 shares in the company, valued at $2,550,477.93. This represents a 9.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,058,146. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Newmont

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 312.1% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Newmont

Here are the key news stories impacting Newmont this week:

Positive Sentiment: Newmont beat Q2 adjusted earnings estimates, reporting $2.10 per share versus $2.05 expected, and delivered record second-quarter free cash flow of about $2.2 billion. Article Title

Newmont beat Q2 adjusted earnings estimates, reporting $2.10 per share versus $2.05 expected, and delivered record second-quarter free cash flow of about $2.2 billion. Positive Sentiment: Management reaffirmed 2026 guidance and emphasized strong production, cash generation, and capital returns, which supports confidence in the company’s operating outlook. Article Title

Management reaffirmed 2026 guidance and emphasized strong production, cash generation, and capital returns, which supports confidence in the company’s operating outlook. Positive Sentiment: Newmont declared a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share, reinforcing its appeal as a cash-return story for income-focused investors.

Newmont declared a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share, reinforcing its appeal as a cash-return story for income-focused investors. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts and market commentaries pointed to a stronger balance sheet, robust free cash flow, and aggressive buybacks as reasons to remain constructive on the shares. Article Title

Several analysts and market commentaries pointed to a stronger balance sheet, robust free cash flow, and aggressive buybacks as reasons to remain constructive on the shares. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue came in below Wall Street estimates at $6.12 billion versus $6.36 billion expected, reflecting lower volumes even as realized gold prices helped earnings.

Revenue came in below Wall Street estimates at $6.12 billion versus $6.36 billion expected, reflecting lower volumes even as realized gold prices helped earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Newmont also outlined a Lihir nearshore barrier project that could unlock more than 5 million ounces starting in 2028, a longer-term growth catalyst rather than an immediate driver. Article Title

Newmont also outlined a Lihir nearshore barrier project that could unlock more than 5 million ounces starting in 2028, a longer-term growth catalyst rather than an immediate driver. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary flagged lower gold prices and a bearish technical setup as headwinds that may be limiting near-term upside despite the earnings beat. Article Title

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation NYSE: NEM is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company's core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

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