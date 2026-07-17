News (NASDAQ:NWS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Shares of News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS - Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.11 and traded as high as $32.66. News shares last traded at $32.54, with a volume of 1,082,974 shares trading hands.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on NWS. Zacks Research upgraded shares of News from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of News from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Strong Buy".

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NWS

News Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.11. The company has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

News (NASDAQ:NWS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. News had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 12.92%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that News Corporation will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On News

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tema ETFs LLC raised its holdings in News by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 15,878 shares of the company's stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of News by 3.0% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 34,294 shares of the company's stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of News by 12.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the company's stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of News by 38.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,669 shares of the company's stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of News by 102.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 844,576 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,079,000 after acquiring an additional 427,841 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.63% of the company's stock.

News Company Profile

News Corporation NASDAQ: NWS is a global media and information services company engaged in news and digital real estate, book publishing and other media businesses. The company's operations include print and digital newsbrands, business and financial information services, consumer platforms for property listings, and a major book publishing arm. Through its subsidiaries and brands, News Corp produces news content, market and financial reporting, online real-estate marketplaces and trade and consumer publishing products.

Key areas of activity include news and information, where the company publishes national and regional newspapers and operates business information services; book publishing through a well-known global publisher; and property-related digital businesses that operate online marketplaces for real estate listings.

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