Nexa Resources (NEXA) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Nexa Resources to post earnings of $0.7110 per share and revenue of $909.10 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Nexa Resources had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 6.44%.The firm had revenue of $888.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.90 million. On average, analysts expect Nexa Resources to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Nexa Resources alerts: Sign Up

Nexa Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEXA opened at $12.35 on Wednesday. Nexa Resources has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $16.89. The stock's 50 day moving average is $13.58 and its 200-day moving average is $12.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEXA has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Nexa Resources from $12.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nexa Resources from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Nexa Resources from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Nexa Resources in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Nexa Resources from $7.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $14.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEXA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nexa Resources

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in Nexa Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Nexa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Nexa Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,454 shares of the company's stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares during the last quarter.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA is a Brazil-based metals and mining company with a primary focus on zinc and copper. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker NEXA, the firm develops, extracts and processes mineral resources for industrial applications worldwide. Headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil, Nexa is a leading participant in Latin America’s mining sector with a diversified portfolio of upstream and downstream operations.

The company’s operations span multiple mining and smelting complexes in Brazil’s Minas Gerais and Mato Grosso regions, as well as in Peru’s coastal and Andean zones.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Nexa Resources, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Nexa Resources wasn't on the list.

While Nexa Resources currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here