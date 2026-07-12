Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Downgraded to "Buy" Rating by Wall Street Zen

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

NEXA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Nexa Resources from $12.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Nexa Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Nexa Resources from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Nexa Resources from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nexa Resources currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $13.00.

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Nexa Resources Trading Up 9.9%

Shares of NEXA traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.79. 989,099 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock's 50-day moving average is $13.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.47. Nexa Resources has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $16.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.94.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.67. Nexa Resources had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 6.44%.The firm had revenue of $888.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.90 million. Research analysts forecast that Nexa Resources will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nexa Resources

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nexa Resources during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new stake in Nexa Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P purchased a new stake in Nexa Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Nexa Resources by 173.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,386 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in Nexa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000.

Key Headlines Impacting Nexa Resources

Here are the key news stories impacting Nexa Resources this week:

Positive Sentiment: Nexa was added to Zacks’ “Strong Buy” and “Best Value Stocks” lists, which can boost investor interest by reinforcing the stock’s valuation appeal and momentum. New Strong Buy Stocks for July 10th

Nexa was added to Zacks’ “Strong Buy” and “Best Value Stocks” lists, which can boost investor interest by reinforcing the stock’s valuation appeal and momentum. Positive Sentiment: Zacks also highlighted Nexa as a top value stock, suggesting the shares may still screen attractively versus peers in the mining sector. Best Value Stocks to Buy for July 10th

Zacks also highlighted Nexa as a top value stock, suggesting the shares may still screen attractively versus peers in the mining sector. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target on Nexa to $14.00, signaling improved expectations for the company’s outlook despite keeping an underperform rating. Nexa Resources Price Target Raised to $14.00 at Bank of America

Bank of America raised its price target on Nexa to $14.00, signaling improved expectations for the company’s outlook despite keeping an underperform rating. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research downgraded Nexa from Strong Buy to Hold, which may temper some enthusiasm even though the stock continues to appear in other bullish screeners.

Zacks Research downgraded Nexa from Strong Buy to Hold, which may temper some enthusiasm even though the stock continues to appear in other bullish screeners. Neutral Sentiment: Another note said Nexa expects to keep its 2026 zinc output guidance unchanged after the Cajamarquilla fire, with lost output expected to be recovered in the second half. Can NEXA Sustain Zinc Output Guidance Post Cajamarquilla Halt?

Another note said Nexa expects to keep its 2026 zinc output guidance unchanged after the Cajamarquilla fire, with lost output expected to be recovered in the second half. Negative Sentiment: The downgrade to Hold introduces some caution around near-term upside and suggests analysts see less compelling momentum than before.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources SA is a Brazil-based metals and mining company with a primary focus on zinc and copper. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker NEXA, the firm develops, extracts and processes mineral resources for industrial applications worldwide. Headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil, Nexa is a leading participant in Latin America’s mining sector with a diversified portfolio of upstream and downstream operations.

The company’s operations span multiple mining and smelting complexes in Brazil’s Minas Gerais and Mato Grosso regions, as well as in Peru’s coastal and Andean zones.

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