Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Hold" by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.74.

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A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Nexa Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Nexa Resources from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nexa Resources from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Nexa Resources from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Nexa Resources from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 1st.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NEXA opened at $14.06 on Wednesday. Nexa Resources has a one year low of $4.44 and a one year high of $16.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.15. Nexa Resources had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 4.42%.The firm had revenue of $903.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.27 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nexa Resources will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Nexa Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1321 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. Nexa Resources's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nexa Resources

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P bought a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources SA is a Brazil-based metals and mining company with a primary focus on zinc and copper. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker NEXA, the firm develops, extracts and processes mineral resources for industrial applications worldwide. Headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil, Nexa is a leading participant in Latin America’s mining sector with a diversified portfolio of upstream and downstream operations.

The company’s operations span multiple mining and smelting complexes in Brazil’s Minas Gerais and Mato Grosso regions, as well as in Peru’s coastal and Andean zones.

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