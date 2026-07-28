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NexGen Energy (NXE) Expected to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
NexGen Energy logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • NexGen Energy is expected to report Q2 2026 earnings before the market opens Tuesday, August 4. Analysts forecast a loss of $0.04 per share, with a conference call scheduled for August 7 at 4:00 p.m. ET.
  • NXE shares opened at $9.29, with a market capitalization of $6.21 billion and a 12-month trading range of $6.26 to $13.96. The stock’s consensus analyst rating is “Moderate Buy,” based on four Buy, one Hold and one Sell rating.
  • Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.43% of NexGen Energy, with several firms increasing their positions. The company is advancing its Rook I uranium project and high-grade Arrow deposit in Saskatchewan’s Athabasca Basin.
  • Five stocks we like better than NexGen Energy.

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect NexGen Energy to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 7, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

NexGen Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NXE opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.95 and a beta of 1.39. NexGen Energy has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $13.96. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $10.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NXE

Institutional Trading of NexGen Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthspire Retirement LLC acquired a new position in NexGen Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 554,087 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 258,415 shares during the last quarter. Regal Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 412.5% during the 4th quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 205,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 165,000 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 176,900 shares of the company's stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 8,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 165.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,691,552 shares of the company's stock worth $15,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,076 shares in the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NexGen Energy is a Canada-based uranium exploration and development company focused on advancing its flagship Rook I project in the Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan. The company's primary activities include resource delineation, feasibility studies, and permitting for its high-grade Arrow deposit, one of the largest undeveloped uranium discoveries in the region. NexGen's technical team employs advanced drilling, geophysical and geochemical techniques to expand and define its resource base, with the aim of delivering a robust, low-cost supply of uranium to global nuclear power markets.

The Rook I project sits within one of the world's most prolific uranium districts, offering excellent infrastructure access, a skilled local workforce and a supportive regulatory regime.

Read More

Earnings History for NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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