NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT) Expected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.37) per share and revenue of $63.7770 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.10. NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $63.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.20 million. On average, analysts expect NexPoint Residential Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:NXRT opened at $26.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.98 and a 200-day moving average of $28.09. The firm has a market cap of $669.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. NexPoint Residential Trust has a twelve month low of $23.79 and a twelve month high of $34.87.

Institutional Trading of NexPoint Residential Trust

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 1,796 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,656 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,472 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. 76.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on NXRT. Weiss Ratings raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Research raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $18.00 price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition, leasing and management of single‐family rental homes across the United States. The company targets suburban and Sun Belt markets with favorable demographic trends, seeking to build a diversified portfolio of standalone residences that serve the growing demand for quality rental housing. By concentrating on professionally managed homes rather than multi‐family apartments, NexPoint Residential Trust aims to offer tenants the benefits of privacy and space, while generating predictable rental income for investors.

The firm’s investment strategy combines direct acquisitions of built single‐family homes with selective joint ventures and partnerships to optimize scale and geographic diversification.

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