Go Pro
→ Trump's New Dollar (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT) Expected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
NexPoint Residential Trust logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • NexPoint Residential Trust is expected to report Q2 2026 results before the market opens on August 4. Analysts forecast a loss of $0.37 per share and revenue of approximately $63.8 million; the earnings call is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. ET.
  • In the prior quarter, NXRT reported a loss of $0.27 per share, beating estimates by $0.10, while revenue of $63.54 million exceeded consensus expectations.
  • Analyst sentiment remains cautious: the stock has an average “Reduce” rating and a $22 consensus price target, below its recent $26.27 share price. Institutional investors own approximately 76.6% of the company.
  • Interested in NexPoint Residential Trust? Here are five stocks we like better.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.37) per share and revenue of $63.7770 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.10. NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $63.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.20 million. On average, analysts expect NexPoint Residential Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:NXRT opened at $26.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.98 and a 200-day moving average of $28.09. The firm has a market cap of $669.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. NexPoint Residential Trust has a twelve month low of $23.79 and a twelve month high of $34.87.

Institutional Trading of NexPoint Residential Trust

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 1,796 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,656 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,472 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. 76.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on NXRT. Weiss Ratings raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Research raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $18.00 price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition, leasing and management of single‐family rental homes across the United States. The company targets suburban and Sun Belt markets with favorable demographic trends, seeking to build a diversified portfolio of standalone residences that serve the growing demand for quality rental housing. By concentrating on professionally managed homes rather than multi‐family apartments, NexPoint Residential Trust aims to offer tenants the benefits of privacy and space, while generating predictable rental income for investors.

The firm’s investment strategy combines direct acquisitions of built single‐family homes with selective joint ventures and partnerships to optimize scale and geographic diversification.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in NexPoint Residential Trust Right Now?

Before you consider NexPoint Residential Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NexPoint Residential Trust wasn't on the list.

While NexPoint Residential Trust currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy Cover
The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy

Nuclear energy is entering a new growth cycle as rising power demand, expanding data centers, and renewed policy support bring the sector back into focus. After strong gains in recent years, the most impactful phase of nuclear investment may still be ahead. This report highlights seven nuclear energy stocks positioned across the value chain—combining near-term revenue with long-term upside as next-generation technologies scale. Click the link below to unlock the full list.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
My top 3 AI picks for the next decade
My top 3 AI picks for the next decade
From The Oxford Club (Ad)
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
By Nathan Reiff | July 21, 2026
tc pixel
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
From Base Camp Trading (Ad)
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
By Nathan Reiff | July 23, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines