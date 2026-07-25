NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT - Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.03 and traded as low as $26.03. NexPoint Residential Trust shares last traded at $26.1090, with a volume of 175,775 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $18.00 target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Research raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NXRT

NexPoint Residential Trust Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The firm has a market cap of $665.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 1.18.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.10. NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.30% and a negative net margin of 12.67%.The company had revenue of $63.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $63.20 million. NexPoint Residential Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.570-2.570 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

NexPoint Residential Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.1%. NexPoint Residential Trust's dividend payout ratio is currently -166.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexPoint Residential Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 1,796 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,546 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 53,707 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 8,055 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition, leasing and management of single‐family rental homes across the United States. The company targets suburban and Sun Belt markets with favorable demographic trends, seeking to build a diversified portfolio of standalone residences that serve the growing demand for quality rental housing. By concentrating on professionally managed homes rather than multi‐family apartments, NexPoint Residential Trust aims to offer tenants the benefits of privacy and space, while generating predictable rental income for investors.

The firm’s investment strategy combines direct acquisitions of built single‐family homes with selective joint ventures and partnerships to optimize scale and geographic diversification.

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