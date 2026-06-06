NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, May 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "underperform" rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $27.00.

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NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Performance

NXRT stock opened at $28.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $738.70 million, a P/E ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 1.19. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1 year low of $23.79 and a 1 year high of $35.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $27.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.74.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $63.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.20 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.30% and a negative net margin of 12.67%.NexPoint Residential Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.570-2.570 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at NexPoint Residential Trust

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider Paul Richards purchased 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $37,215.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 30,359 shares in the company, valued at $753,206.79. The trade was a 5.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matt Mcgraner bought 2,000 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.37 per share, for a total transaction of $48,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 331,334 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,074,609.58. The trade was a 0.61% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,700 shares of company stock worth $195,987. Insiders own 16.63% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexPoint Residential Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXRT. Long Pond Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 842,870 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $25,370,000 after purchasing an additional 298,781 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 827,052 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $24,894,000 after purchasing an additional 272,391 shares during the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the third quarter worth about $7,443,000. Marnell Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $5,220,000. Finally, Flax Pond Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter worth about $4,047,000. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition, leasing and management of single‐family rental homes across the United States. The company targets suburban and Sun Belt markets with favorable demographic trends, seeking to build a diversified portfolio of standalone residences that serve the growing demand for quality rental housing. By concentrating on professionally managed homes rather than multi‐family apartments, NexPoint Residential Trust aims to offer tenants the benefits of privacy and space, while generating predictable rental income for investors.

The firm’s investment strategy combines direct acquisitions of built single‐family homes with selective joint ventures and partnerships to optimize scale and geographic diversification.

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