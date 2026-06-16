Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) EVP Blake Russell Sells 261 Shares

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST - Get Free Report) EVP Blake Russell sold 261 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.81, for a total transaction of $44,581.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 28,296 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,833,239.76. This represents a 0.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Blake Russell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 10th, Blake Russell sold 239 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.42, for a total transaction of $42,164.38.

On Thursday, June 4th, Blake Russell sold 319 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.42, for a total transaction of $58,191.98.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Blake Russell sold 185 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $34,654.20.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts: Sign Up

Nexstar Media Group Trading Down 0.1%

Nexstar Media Group stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.11. The company's stock had a trading volume of 347,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.01. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.00 and a 12 month high of $254.30.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Nexstar Media Group's payout ratio is currently 159.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NXST shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $252.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $259.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Nexstar Media Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 7,750.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,028 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 17.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 173,269 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,332,000 after purchasing an additional 25,193 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 643,864 shares of the company's stock valued at $116,427,000 after purchasing an additional 11,477 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company's stock.

Key Nexstar Media Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Nexstar Media Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Shareholders approved all proposals at Nexstar’s 2026 annual meeting, including board elections, executive pay, auditor ratification, and the 2026 long-term incentive plan. This removes an overhang and signals shareholder backing of management. Nexstar Media Group Shareholders Approve All Proposals at 2026 Annual Shareholder Meeting

Shareholders approved all proposals at Nexstar’s 2026 annual meeting, including board elections, executive pay, auditor ratification, and the 2026 long-term incentive plan. This removes an overhang and signals shareholder backing of management. Positive Sentiment: Nexstar’s TEGNA-owned Locked On Podcast Network said it is on track to reach 1 billion listens, views, and social engagements by the end of 2026, highlighting strong audience growth and engagement in digital media. Locked On Podcast Network Approaches One Billion Listens, Views and Social Engagements

Nexstar’s TEGNA-owned Locked On Podcast Network said it is on track to reach 1 billion listens, views, and social engagements by the end of 2026, highlighting strong audience growth and engagement in digital media. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple Nexstar executives, including the CFO, COO, and several EVPs, sold shares at the same price to cover tax withholding tied to vesting equity awards. These sales were routine and disclosed in SEC filings, but the volume of insider selling may still weigh on sentiment. SEC filing

Multiple Nexstar executives, including the CFO, COO, and several EVPs, sold shares at the same price to cover tax withholding tied to vesting equity awards. These sales were routine and disclosed in SEC filings, but the volume of insider selling may still weigh on sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Over the past six months, insiders have sold NXST shares repeatedly with no reported open-market purchases, which can raise caution among investors even though the transactions appear compensation-related. Insider buying and selling alert

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a diversified American media company engaged primarily in the ownership, operation and strategic affiliation of local television stations, digital platforms and cable networks. The company provides a range of broadcast content, including local news, sports coverage, entertainment programming and syndicated shows, reaching audiences in more than 100 television markets across the United States.

Founded in 1996 by entrepreneur Perry Sook and headquartered in Irving, Texas, Nexstar has built its presence through organic growth and a series of high-profile acquisitions.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Nexstar Media Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Nexstar Media Group wasn't on the list.

While Nexstar Media Group currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here