Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Insider Sells $143,480.40 in Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST - Get Free Report) insider Sean Compton sold 840 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.81, for a total transaction of $143,480.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 14,430 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,464,788.30. This trade represents a 5.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Sean Compton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 10th, Sean Compton sold 875 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.42, for a total transaction of $154,367.50.

On Thursday, June 4th, Sean Compton sold 414 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.42, for a total transaction of $75,521.88.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Sean Compton sold 445 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $83,357.40.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Sean Compton sold 5,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $980,000.00.

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Nexstar Media Group Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.11. 347,259 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,549. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $190.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.00 and a 52 week high of $254.30.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Nexstar Media Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 159.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nexstar Media Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 7,750.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,028 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 8,913 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 17.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 173,269 shares of the company's stock worth $31,332,000 after buying an additional 25,193 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 643,864 shares of the company's stock valued at $116,427,000 after purchasing an additional 11,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Nexstar Media Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Nexstar Media Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Shareholders approved all proposals at Nexstar’s 2026 annual meeting, including board elections, executive pay, auditor ratification, and the 2026 long-term incentive plan. This removes an overhang and signals shareholder backing of management. Nexstar Media Group Shareholders Approve All Proposals at 2026 Annual Shareholder Meeting

Shareholders approved all proposals at Nexstar’s 2026 annual meeting, including board elections, executive pay, auditor ratification, and the 2026 long-term incentive plan. This removes an overhang and signals shareholder backing of management. Positive Sentiment: Nexstar’s TEGNA-owned Locked On Podcast Network said it is on track to reach 1 billion listens, views, and social engagements by the end of 2026, highlighting strong audience growth and engagement in digital media. Locked On Podcast Network Approaches One Billion Listens, Views and Social Engagements

Nexstar’s TEGNA-owned Locked On Podcast Network said it is on track to reach 1 billion listens, views, and social engagements by the end of 2026, highlighting strong audience growth and engagement in digital media. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple Nexstar executives, including the CFO, COO, and several EVPs, sold shares at the same price to cover tax withholding tied to vesting equity awards. These sales were routine and disclosed in SEC filings, but the volume of insider selling may still weigh on sentiment. SEC filing

Multiple Nexstar executives, including the CFO, COO, and several EVPs, sold shares at the same price to cover tax withholding tied to vesting equity awards. These sales were routine and disclosed in SEC filings, but the volume of insider selling may still weigh on sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Over the past six months, insiders have sold NXST shares repeatedly with no reported open-market purchases, which can raise caution among investors even though the transactions appear compensation-related. Insider buying and selling alert

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $290.00 to $253.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $259.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Nexstar Media Group

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a diversified American media company engaged primarily in the ownership, operation and strategic affiliation of local television stations, digital platforms and cable networks. The company provides a range of broadcast content, including local news, sports coverage, entertainment programming and syndicated shows, reaching audiences in more than 100 television markets across the United States.

Founded in 1996 by entrepreneur Perry Sook and headquartered in Irving, Texas, Nexstar has built its presence through organic growth and a series of high-profile acquisitions.

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