Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Insider Sells $149,629.56 in Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST - Get Free Report) insider Dana Zimmer sold 876 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.81, for a total transaction of $149,629.56. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $990,698. This represents a 13.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Dana Zimmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 10th, Dana Zimmer sold 915 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.42, for a total transaction of $161,424.30.

On Thursday, June 4th, Dana Zimmer sold 433 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.42, for a total transaction of $78,987.86.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Dana Zimmer sold 465 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $87,103.80.

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Nexstar Media Group Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:NXST traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $172.11. The stock had a trading volume of 347,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,549. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.00 and a 12-month high of $254.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.81 and a 200 day moving average of $207.01.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Nexstar Media Group's dividend payout ratio is 159.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NXST. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $252.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Barrington Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $259.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nexstar Media Group

Key Nexstar Media Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Nexstar Media Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Shareholders approved all proposals at Nexstar’s 2026 annual meeting, including board elections, executive pay, auditor ratification, and the 2026 long-term incentive plan. This removes an overhang and signals shareholder backing of management. Nexstar Media Group Shareholders Approve All Proposals at 2026 Annual Shareholder Meeting

Shareholders approved all proposals at Nexstar’s 2026 annual meeting, including board elections, executive pay, auditor ratification, and the 2026 long-term incentive plan. This removes an overhang and signals shareholder backing of management. Positive Sentiment: Nexstar’s TEGNA-owned Locked On Podcast Network said it is on track to reach 1 billion listens, views, and social engagements by the end of 2026, highlighting strong audience growth and engagement in digital media. Locked On Podcast Network Approaches One Billion Listens, Views and Social Engagements

Nexstar’s TEGNA-owned Locked On Podcast Network said it is on track to reach 1 billion listens, views, and social engagements by the end of 2026, highlighting strong audience growth and engagement in digital media. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple Nexstar executives, including the CFO, COO, and several EVPs, sold shares at the same price to cover tax withholding tied to vesting equity awards. These sales were routine and disclosed in SEC filings, but the volume of insider selling may still weigh on sentiment. SEC filing

Multiple Nexstar executives, including the CFO, COO, and several EVPs, sold shares at the same price to cover tax withholding tied to vesting equity awards. These sales were routine and disclosed in SEC filings, but the volume of insider selling may still weigh on sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Over the past six months, insiders have sold NXST shares repeatedly with no reported open-market purchases, which can raise caution among investors even though the transactions appear compensation-related. Insider buying and selling alert

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nexstar Media Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 7,750.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,028 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 8,913 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 173,269 shares of the company's stock worth $31,332,000 after purchasing an additional 25,193 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 643,864 shares of the company's stock worth $116,427,000 after purchasing an additional 11,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company's stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a diversified American media company engaged primarily in the ownership, operation and strategic affiliation of local television stations, digital platforms and cable networks. The company provides a range of broadcast content, including local news, sports coverage, entertainment programming and syndicated shows, reaching audiences in more than 100 television markets across the United States.

Founded in 1996 by entrepreneur Perry Sook and headquartered in Irving, Texas, Nexstar has built its presence through organic growth and a series of high-profile acquisitions.

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